Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
🍽️ Hosting Tips
✨ Inspo
🪩 Party Trends
💭 Quizzes
💌 Collabs
🗣️ Chat
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
So… what are the cool parents scheming for their kids’ bdays this year?
8 party trends that are everywhere rn
Feb 12
•
The Imperfect Host
11
2
2
Party prompts for February
How to reclaim that feeling of simple fun that comes with Valentine's Day.
Feb 5
•
Jenna O'Brien
86
5
8
January 2026
Flip through this 1994 Martha Stewart Living magazine with me
Let’s see what holds up (and what doesn’t)
Jan 29
•
The Imperfect Host
27
11
1
Is 2026 the year of drinklusivity?
+ 6 other hosting trends for this year
Jan 15
•
The Imperfect Host
21
3
1
December 2025
26 things to be grateful for going into 2026
And a little gift from me to you 🥹
Dec 18, 2025
•
The Imperfect Host
17
1
1
Enough with the flakiness in 2026
Plus, more stats on the future of parties.
Dec 11, 2025
•
The Imperfect Host
14
2
4
The most fought-over gifts from my office white elephant party
Feat. a mini Le Creuset, the perfect candle + more
Dec 4, 2025
•
The Imperfect Host
20
3
3
November 2025
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals I’m keeping my eye on
Level up your hosting game with these savings.
Nov 21, 2025
•
The Imperfect Host
3
Welcome to gift wrapping paradise 🎁🎄🎀
15 unique combos I’m loving rn
Nov 13, 2025
•
The Imperfect Host
11
1
A Dinner Party Directory for Fall and Winter
Creative concepts for hosting during the best season for gathering.
Nov 6, 2025
•
Jenna O'Brien
104
20
9
October 2025
I have a hot take on Friendsgiving…
5 ways to spice things up this year
Oct 23, 2025
•
The Imperfect Host
9
1
Beautiful fall tablescapes for your next gathering
A feast of inspiration
Oct 16, 2025
•
The Imperfect Host
6
1
© 2026 Evite
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts