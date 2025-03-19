Why subscribe?

We can’t all be Martha Stewart – it’s just not logistically possible. Some of us have kids to raise, or budgets to consider, or very little free time to shop for decor or make that IG-worthy lemon meringue pie from scratch. Subscribe to The Imperfect Host to see how you can be the party planner of your own dreams.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the party

Do you romanticize wine stains on tablecloths? Do you value a good time over a perfect experience? Love a good hack? Join our community of party aficionados.