The Imperfect Host

The Imperfect Host

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Bri Grosvenor's avatar
Bri Grosvenor
Jul 21, 2025

We started a cookbook club last year and each dinner has a different theme. It has brought so much joy!

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Chandice Probst's avatar
Chandice Probst
Aug 14, 2025

I’ve been doing Tonight’sTable dinner parties each month and love it!! Keeping it small and simple where a few women can gather around a table, visit and enjoy good food is key.

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