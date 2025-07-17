I’m going to ask a big question. *Hold my 3 PM wine, please.* Is it the year of the hosting renaissance?

First, it was thrifting, then it was interior decorating… now, I can’t take two steps (AKA two scrolls… 😬) without seeing a gorgeously curated dinner party, and let me just say I am living for it.

Our cool friends are making their way to underground supper clubs. Everyone’s favorite brands are hosting intimate evenings to celebrate new products. And this, I say, is in fact the reinvigoration of hosting culture. AKA… people are realizing that these little rectangle screen things kind of suck the life out of us, and quality time together in real life, on the other hand, is actually pretty cool.

In other words, hosting has become the it-girl hobby of the moment. It’s part fashion (curating a gorgeous tablescape is no small feat), part craft (we’re DIYing the heck out of this stuff to achieve our slightly unachievable Pinterest boards), and alllll connection (spending time with our people is one of the most important things after all).

Well, I’m here for it, and if you’re ready to get aboard the hosting train, I’ve got a few ideas inspired by the parasocial friendships I have with my fav it-girl internet hosts to get you started.

The friend whose Instagram looks like an actual Pinterest board… is hosting a MONOCHROME MOMENT.

If there’s one thing I know about this friend, it’s that they love a color story. Good thing this event idea needs no further purpose other than to celebrate a select shade! Choose a hue to highlight (I’m really digging chartreuse for summer… just an idea), and plan a party focused on striking visuals and colorful curation — from tablescape to dress code to menu.

The friend who somehow has time to go on a hike every other weekend… is channeling nature at a GARDEN GATHERING.

If spending time outdoors has been more of a nebulous, “I’ll-do-that-eventually” goal as of late… this is your sign. Garden-core is here to stay (I know you’ve seen those L.L.Bean totes everywhere), so here’s to parties that bring the beauty of the outdoors to you.

“In a world of internet trends and it-girl aesthetics, the ultimate cool factor comes from people leaning into what they genuinely enjoy.”

The friend who’s always recommending a new restaurant or beauty product… is this summer’s spokesperson for MOCKTAIL MONDAY.

Monday is the new summer Friday… at least, I’m hoping it is. I’m on a mission to reclaim summer weeknights because, well, every day should be an excuse to party. We can’t just let Friday and Saturday have all the fun, can we?

The friend who starts a new hobby every other week… just dreamed up an “ALL THINGS CRAFT” PARTY.

Choose your favorite craft — be it bag charms, needlepoint, collage, air dry clay, wine bottle painting, the list goes on. Then, pair it with some craft (AKA “fancy”, basically) foods. Try a local cheese, a unique preserved fruit, that fancy olive oil or jam you’ve been saving… what good is any of it if you just leave it until it expires??? Throw the party!!! Enjoy the art *and* the artisan treats, if you will ;)

And, with that, I’m going to start compiling a moodboard. Also… if you’re thinking ahead about hosting, I’d go so far as to guess that, to your people, you are the cool friend 🫶

But, really, what do all of these parties have in common? They’re inspired by something personal. In a world of internet trends and it-girl aesthetics, the ultimate cool factor comes from people leaning into what they genuinely enjoy. A fun hobby, a favorite cuisine, really any particular fascination.

Okay, okay, this isn’t that groundbreaking of a take. But when it comes to partying, I live by the rule: the more personal, the better.

So, here’s to hosting more and waiting for an excuse to throw a party less. We could all use a little more connection right now.

With love,

The Hopeful Host