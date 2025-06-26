Now presenting… eye candy for anyone who loves to host, and my personal inspo for all summer long.

Our summer hosting top 19:

#1: Checkerboard appetizers

A little feta… a little watermelon… you’re basically in Greece.

#2: Cake grazing boards

We’re thinking beyond the charcuterie board this summer. Try a sweet spin with a cake spread or a spicy one with a margarita board.

#3. Jalapeño sauvignon blanc

Tiktok taught me this and I’m never turning back. Sorry, not sorry to the wine connoisseurs out there who will hate to see this coming.

#4: Coupe towers

Fill your glasses with champagne and stack ’em high… or with crudite for an artsy hors d'oeuvre. Perfect for weddings and bachelorette parties.

#5: Butter molds

Before there was butter yellow… there was just ~butter~. Shaping your butter is incredibly chic. So is sprinkling it with flaky salt. 🤌

#6: Fruit-forward garnishes

Taking “a cherry on top” extremely literally this summer.

#7: Quirky party themes

This is your sign to throw a Fancy Nancy party…

The more niche, the better!

#8: Garden ice cubes

Just add water (and a flower, fruit, or veggie). Shoutout to Disco Cubes, who we can’t get enough of, BTW.

#9: Citrus vases

These citrus centerpieces are so simple yet so stunning.

#10: The Hugo Spritz

Guarantee you’ll love this… and that your friends will be super impressed with your cocktail knowledge.

#11: Fruit-themed parties

Planning a party menu around a specific fruit is a seriously chic host move in our book.

#12: Handmade ceramics

Oh, and hand-written menus, too. Anything that makes a party feel personal and intentional.

#13: Prosecco popsicles

Take the childlike fun of a summertime popsicle… and the boozy buzz of a glass of champagne. You really can have the best of both worlds.

#14: Sending an invitation for a casual gathering

We’re romanticizing the little moments, okay??

#15: Colorful paper chains

Easy to DIY and makes any room more magical.

#16: Mirrors as trays

This turns any party instantly moodier.

#17: Bag charm parties

Because everyone loves to leave with a party favor (especially one they got to pick out themselves).

#18: Creative place cards

Transform your tablescape with an unexpected name tag — whether it’s guest names engraved in their chopsticks or a ribbon with their name tied to the stem of a pear.

#19: Splatter paint ceramics

This reminds us of all of our favorite neighborhood restaurants… and who wouldn’t want that energy at their party?

Here’s to a summer full of intentional hosting and appreciating the little details 🥹

xx, The Trend Whisperer