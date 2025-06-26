19 hosting trends that will be hot this summer
A visual escape to hosting heaven 🧺🍽️
Now presenting… eye candy for anyone who loves to host, and my personal inspo for all summer long.
Our summer hosting top 19:
#1: Checkerboard appetizers
A little feta… a little watermelon… you’re basically in Greece.
#2: Cake grazing boards
We’re thinking beyond the charcuterie board this summer. Try a sweet spin with a cake spread or a spicy one with a margarita board.
#3. Jalapeño sauvignon blanc
Tiktok taught me this and I’m never turning back. Sorry, not sorry to the wine connoisseurs out there who will hate to see this coming.
#4: Coupe towers
Fill your glasses with champagne and stack ’em high… or with crudite for an artsy hors d'oeuvre. Perfect for weddings and bachelorette parties.
#5: Butter molds
Before there was butter yellow… there was just ~butter~. Shaping your butter is incredibly chic. So is sprinkling it with flaky salt. 🤌
#6: Fruit-forward garnishes
Taking “a cherry on top” extremely literally this summer.
#7: Quirky party themes
The more niche, the better!
#8: Garden ice cubes
Just add water (and a flower, fruit, or veggie). Shoutout to Disco Cubes, who we can’t get enough of, BTW.
#9: Citrus vases
These citrus centerpieces are so simple yet so stunning.
#10: The Hugo Spritz
Guarantee you’ll love this… and that your friends will be super impressed with your cocktail knowledge.
#11: Fruit-themed parties
Planning a party menu around a specific fruit is a seriously chic host move in our book.
#12: Handmade ceramics
Oh, and hand-written menus, too. Anything that makes a party feel personal and intentional.
#13: Prosecco popsicles
Take the childlike fun of a summertime popsicle… and the boozy buzz of a glass of champagne. You really can have the best of both worlds.
#14: Sending an invitation for a casual gathering
We’re romanticizing the little moments, okay??
#15: Colorful paper chains
Easy to DIY and makes any room more magical.
#16: Mirrors as trays
This turns any party instantly moodier.
#17: Bag charm parties
Because everyone loves to leave with a party favor (especially one they got to pick out themselves).
#18: Creative place cards
Transform your tablescape with an unexpected name tag — whether it’s guest names engraved in their chopsticks or a ribbon with their name tied to the stem of a pear.
#19: Splatter paint ceramics
This reminds us of all of our favorite neighborhood restaurants… and who wouldn’t want that energy at their party?
Here’s to a summer full of intentional hosting and appreciating the little details 🥹
xx, The Trend Whisperer
Relating to #14, I love to be extra and send a Partiful for any gathering!