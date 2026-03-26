The Imperfect Host

The Imperfect Host

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Shelby Watwood's avatar
Shelby Watwood
2d

I typically include in the invite if plus ones allowed. There have been times when folks asked if they could bring someone, and I usually am just like no, this is a limited thing

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