Let’s talk about a modern day travesty.

Whether it’s choosing their own gift and sending the link to their spouses (or even straight-up buying it for themselves), or planning their own brunch and spa day (minus the kids), moms everywhere are taking it upon themselves to make Mother’s Day special… for themselves.

This will probably come as a shock to no one, but I took an informal poll of moms in my office, and discovered that 80% of them had planned their own Mother’s Day festivities at least once before. 100% of them admitted to buying their own Mother’s Day gifts in the past. That’s right—one hundred percent. Reading it and weeping, truly.

Here’s the thing: it’s not that the people who love them don’t care. It’s that planning takes time, Mother’s Day is somehow always sneaking up (seriously, by the time May rolls around, I still think it’s February), and someone has to step in. So moms plan it, because they always do. That’s why terms like “emotional labor” and “mental load” have been growing in cultural awareness, especially in relation to motherhood.

Emotional labor: The work of anticipating everyone’s needs before they’re voiced and taking care of it so it doesn’t land on anyone else. It’s why Mom knows what everyone wants for their birthday, mediates the sibling squabble before it even starts, and texts the babysitter as soon as they have an inkling they might need one. Mental load: The constant background hum of knowing what’s running low in the fridge, who has a dentist appointment on Thursday, when the permission slip is due, and whether anyone remembered that parent-teacher conferences are coming up.

This isn’t shade, it’s just reality. Obviously, the reason so many moms end up planning their own Mother’s Day isn’t that their families don’t love them. It’s usually just that she’s used to being the one keeping the entire family’s life in order. (And for that, we are so, so thankful.)

But we can do better, folks! At least for the one day a year where we celebrate mothers, we can no longer let this happen. So I’m making it easy for us all (myself included) by doing some thinking on how we can all be prepared. Read on for ideas.

Xoxo,

The Inspo Hunter

Brainstorm Corner ⚡️

Consider her hobbies

Does your mom have a particular hobby she enjoys? Center an activity around it! For example, if your mom is into pastel painting, organize a pastel paint and sip for the whole family. (Hot tip: get everyone together in a flash by making an event page.)

Think of what she loves, but never does for herself

Got a mom who’s always sharing skincare vids with you on Instagram, but has literally never gotten a facial for herself? Treat her to a mother-child spa day where you can bliss out together.

Think about who she wants there

Mother’s Day hits differently when you’re surrounded by loved ones. Maybe it’s just immediate family around a table. Maybe it’s getting her closest friends together for a backyard lunch she’d never have time to put together herself. If it involves more than four people, try sending an online invite!

Activity ideas 🎨

Organize a paint and sip day (order painting kits in advance)

Day trip to a cute nearby town

Farmer’s market morning

Backyard picnic

Family hike on a beautiful trail

Spa afternoon

Dinner at her favorite restaurant

Gift ideas 🎁

A subscription to something she enjoys (like books or a MasterClass)

Fancy olive oil

A beautifully scented candle

Tickets to a show or musical artist she loves

A physical photo book she’ll cherish forever

A piece of jewelry that reminds you of her

An adorable needlepoint kit

By the way, Mother’s Day falls on May 10 this year. Put a reminder in your calendar if you haven’t already!

Browse Mother's Day Invitations on Evite

Send a Mother's Day Greeting Card