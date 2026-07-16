There is something special about the summers of the ’90s; cold watermelon, sticky fingers, and staying outside until the streetlights came on—no phones in sight. Back then, summer was a slower and sweeter, more sensory experience. While I am a self-diagnosed sentimentalist, who couldn’t use a break from their screens and busy schedules every now and then? That’s why I’m proposing that this summer, everyone throw a ’90s kid summer party.

This theme is not just for the kids of the ’90s. It might be hard to believe, but some ‘90s babies even have children of their own now—which makes it a great type of gathering for all ages! Introduce the little ones in your life to the joys of an analog summer afternoon, or recreate your favorite childhood memories with a bunch of adults. Trust me: Otter Pops, pool toys, and trampolines are still the best ingredients for a great summer. I don’t have a time machine to take us back, but I do have a guide to bring the magic back right here.

Activity ideas

1: Take film photos

Buy a few disposable or instant film cameras to leave around for guests to snap pictures. Print out the best shots to make a summer collage.

2: Go biking or skating

Dust off the rollerblades! Invite guests to bring their wheels of choice and take a ride around the neighborhood or a local bike path. Pro tip: the best rides usually end with a sweet treat.

3: Make friendship bracelets

Make your inner camp counselor proud. Buy a kit or pack of embroidery thread or yarn and tape one end to a surface for easy braiding. There are tons of tutorials online for beginner-friendly patterns. Don’t be afraid to embellish with beads and charms!

5: Play pool games

If you have access to a pool, there are tons of group games both kids and adults can enjoy. Here are a few faves from asking around the office:

Red Light, Green Light

Sharks and Minnows

Wishing Well

Colors

Marco Polo

Bellyflop Contest

6: Jump on a trampoline

Invest in a good old fashioned trampoline! Trampolines keep kids entertained for hours and give adults a fun way to exercise. A small one will cost you about $50, but the joy it will bring you? Priceless.

6: Bring back nostalgic toys

Trust me, your favorite toy from the ’90s and plenty of others are just as fun today. These are just a few of my favorite picks:

7: Put on a performance

We all put on award-worthy performances in our childhood. Now, it’s time for a revival! Split guests into groups to make their own act or help kids put together a performance for parents to watch at pick-up time. Making up a play, fashion show, dance, or talk show is fun no matter how old you are!

8: Play outdoor group games

Get a group together outside for a game of ghost in the graveyard or sardines. Wait until the sun sets to get the most out of these twists on hide & seek and tag. The fun doesn’t stop when the sun goes down!

9: Make your own popsicles

The child brain cooks up some delicious ideas! Put yogurt tubes or juice pouches in the freezer for a sweet homemade treat. Feeling impatient? A convenience store cone on the sidewalk will always hit the spot.

10: Put out a slip ‘n’ slide

Bring the water park to your backyard. For those of us scarred by childhood friction burns, there are slides with bodyboards now! Get an upgraded version online or easily make your own with a tarp or shower curtain and a hose.

Theme ideas

Color Wars

Bring back the summer camp classic and assign colors to groups of guests. Battle it out over games like capture the flag, dodgeball, and trivia to earn points and crown the color wars champions!

Crafts & Cassettes

The ’90s were big on bright colors, accessories, and maximalism. Turn on a classic ’90s pop playlist and put out supplies for guests to craft their hearts out. Trust me, lanyard keychains are definitely coming back!

Backyard Book Club

Does anyone else miss the public library summer reading challenges, or is that just me? Invite guests to bring over their summer read and set up blankets and cushions in the backyard for a relaxing afternoon in the sun. Also makes a great activity for kids!

Sip N’ Splash

Get ready to kick back and cool off. If you don’t have a pool, a sprinkler, slip ’n’ slide, or wading pool are just as refreshing. Prepare a drink station ahead of time with glasses and straws, a bucket of ice, and garnishes like lime wedges or fresh mint sprigs. Hot tip: make signs with drink recipes so guests can easily craft their own cocktail!

Rolling into Summer

If you’ve been waiting to show off your skating skills, this is the theme for you. Turn a concrete patio into a retro roller rink or ask guests to wear their best ’90s athletic wear for a roll around the neighborhood. Don’t forget the snacks and safety gear!

Block Party Bash

Block parties are a great low effort, high reward way to connect with your community. For me, rounds of cornhole, lawn chair chats, and potluck dinners made up some core summer memories. Reach out to neighbors to split up the work and add sign-ups to an Event Page for easy organization!

A ’90s kid summer party is a reminder to embrace the simpler, smaller joys of the season. Savor the smell of charcoal, the taste of farm fresh cherries, the feeling of a balmy summer night. Take it as permission to slow down and do less. Sit in the sun, snack on summer fruit, and enjoy each other’s company.

Cheers to a summer spent offline and in the moment!

Xoxo,

A Sentimental Someone

Previously on The Imperfect Host…

Check out summer party invites on Evite