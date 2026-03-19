Julia Lin is a guest contributor and the writer behind “questions to ask your mom”, a digital Substack series.

Evite is older than I am (please don’t stop reading just because I said that, I promise there’s a reason).

That reason, as it almost always is, is my mom.

Here’s the story (the semi-short version, I know none of us have that much time to scroll through Substacks — it’s almost like we have lives to live outside of these screens — oh, but stay here for just a little while longer).

Here is something I’ve noticed. As I’ve grown older, slowly then all at once, the lessons my mom taught me as a kid have come back.

Friendships in my life have ebbed and flowed. I’m always glad I brought an extra layer. And, well, Evite has been this thing that’s subtly omnipresent and shows up in unexpected moments — first at friends’ early birthday parties, then at those same friends’ engagement parties, or baby showers, because goodness time has flown.

My mom is one of those people who still refers to Google Maps as “Mapquest” — which always transports me to sitting in the back seat of her Honda Civic, frantically reading printed directions aloud on the way to ballet class. Before I knew where to find the Maps app on my phone better than how to get to a coffee shop that’s three blocks away.

She may not have been tech-savvy, but she could sure make a good Evite. And for a kid with a summer birthday, having the choice of colorful invitations and an envelope felt like a treat in itself — even if everyone was out of town anyway.

When I started using Evite again in the past few years, I found a sense of digital nostalgia that I’ve felt pulled to more and more lately — the same one that leads me to check on my Webkinz from time to time.

A generation yearning for digital nostalgia — a time when the internet felt like a fun new invention, not a place we have to report to each morning for emails or status updates or to present as some version of ourselves that we either are or aren’t really — will recognize the logos, colors, buttons, and sounds of early internet web pages.

AIM was ahead of my time, but CoolMathGames and MyScene weren’t.

I think if I could live here for a day it would heal me.

Long story short (it wasn’t that long of a story), once I started hosting events as an adult and realizing that, ah, of course, the tool that’s been around the longest is actually the easiest to use, being on Evite again felt like some sort of tender homecoming. The return to selecting digital stamps and envelopes and details on some tiny screen have awakened something deeply nostalgic in me. Though I lean gingham over confetti print now, there is still the girl in me that wants to add a little glitter or a thousand stickers to everything—even the digital invites I slap together to show my friends I’m eager for intentional, planned time together.

This return, in many ways, has also forced me to think about the amount of time I spend on my screens versus with my friends, how it always takes an occasion for me to see people, it’s forced me to face why I don’t take more of the many party themes I see fly across my feed every day and turn them into a real chance to connect in my own life. I may be from the screenager generation, but I am aching to break free.

So, as I question more my digital obsession and crave a sense of separation from the internet and all of its wonders and woes, you can imagine my simultaneous amusement and delight when I found a snapshot of the OG Evite website while fiddling around on the wayback machine, a place to dive into internet histories that have been forgotten or discarded or shedded, even. I was curious how much had changed online since my 7th birthday party, and it turns out evite.com is an incredible capsule for time and memory.

The colors of old Evite are instantly transportive — to huddling around the one desktop my family had in the basement, with its bulky machinery next to our 12 x 12 silver cube of a TV that I used to watch VHS tapes on.

It’s a reminder that even when the internet first began, and then eventually OG Evite appeared, it was still about one thing. Connecting across a table. Being together. Getting online to make getting offline easier. Fewer email and text chains trying to find a perfect date and a perfect venue, more romanticizing dinner parties and delightful moments.

Evite has had to evolve. Most brands do, and after 25+ years in the industry, the way that people gather and party and celebrate has certainly changed. But the core of the product has always stayed the same.

Evite is a product of the world wide web — and an early inhabitant of it, too — but it, like the early internet was, is about making the world feel, actually, smaller.

There’s a simple joy in building an invitation in an online editor, thinking about the little “ping” my friends will get when it lands in their inbox, and knowing that people still care about connecting in real life.

I think where that leads me is this. There’s something certainly metaphorical about the pasts we evolve from — be them a tech company’s website or a hastily made comparison to myself.

Really, it’s about the traditions that pass down from generations.

As times and the internet change, I find myself grasping on to the things that feel like they still have a hint of my childhood — animated balloons on a computer screen, picking out a birthday theme, the word “evite”, and my mom, after all, sort of being entirely right. At least, most of the time.

Questions to ask your mom <3

🤍 What do you feel like celebrating right now?

🤍 Did you go to parties when you were my age?

🤍 What would you want at your dream party?

✏️ Until next time,

Julia