Read to the end of this post to find out how you could win our summer giveaway! ✨

These days, we are likely all familiar with the rise of the dinner party. Casual, at-home gatherings with the chance to show off my pandemic-fueled cooking skills? Yes, please! But now, I’m taking my gourmet gatherings to the next level with a supper club.

Supper clubs are an affordable and easy way to build community and explore your culinary creativity. While some chefs have built more formal, invite-only groups, I prefer to avoid the waitlists and host something more intimate and just as delicious from home. Check out this list of delectable themes I’ll be consulting before my next supper club session (psst… you loved these on Notes!).

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1: Yappy Hour

There is no better pairing than cocktails and conversation. Set the table for guests to drink wine and chat about anything and everything.

Decor ideas:

Vintage glassware for serving

Colorful ribbons as drink tags

DIY ice bucket in the tub or kitchen sink

Food ideas:

2: Sips & Dips

Prepare your favorite dip and a big bag of chips, and have guests bring their own faves as well. You provide the sips.

Food ideas:

Activity ideas:

Make it a friendly competition and have everyone vote for their favorite

Challenge guests to make dessert dips

Assign each guest a color for their dip

3: Cookbook Club

You and your guests work together to chef up a delicious meal by having everyone prepare a dish from their favorite recipe book.

Planning ideas:

Create an event page to invite guests and use the event signups feature to track who’s bringing what dish

Put together a playlist for dancing in the kitchen

Build a spritz station for drinks

Decor ideas:

4: Spine & Dine

Crack open a book and a bottle for all to enjoy. Everyone can share thoughts on the book of the month’s ending (and this month’s wine pairing).

Decor ideas:

Activity ideas:

Cook a dish from a book

Make your own bookmarks

Turn it into a blind book exchange

5: Market to Table

Craft your meal out of farm fresh ingredients. Shop what’s in season and you’ll always have something new to try!

Food ideas:

Activity ideas:

Pickle your own veggies

Make homemade fruit stamps and provide blank tote bags for guests to decorate

DIY bouquet station

I can’t wait to impress all my foodie friends with one of these themes. All this talk of dinner is getting me hungry. What do you say we start chefing?

Bon appetit!

- The Gourmet Girlie

P.S. If your menu is set, create a quick supper club invite and get cooking!

The Imperfect Host’s Summer Giveaway 🧺☀️

To celebrate the launch of Evite’s new Event Pages, we’re giving away a summer picnic kit (approximately a $300 value) for your next outdoor gathering.

One lucky winner will receive:

Here’s how to enter:

Subscribe to The Imperfect Host on Substack. Create an Event Page for an upcoming gathering you will be hosting (must be for a real event). Invite a minimum of 3 people to your event (we will be checking). Email socialmedia@evite.com with a link to your finished Event Page and a few sentences of feedback about the experience, using the subject line “Imperfect Host Giveaway”.

Winner will be selected at random on June 1. Only one entry per person.

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