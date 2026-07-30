Summer is the season of endless opportunity. Long, sun-drenched days and warm evenings were made for entertaining friends and families. And who better to show us how to spend the season than the domestic goddess herself, Martha Stewart?

I’m not talking about just any Martha. I’m going back to the golden pages of 1994 Martha Stewart Living to find recipes, craft projects, and gardening tips. I just know the most effortlessly chic ‘90s homemaker is buried inside me somewhere… Now let’s find her!

Off to the market! Huge fan of this yellow vignette. The raincoats, the bell peppers, the farmstand are all so bright and happy.

Martha’s month ahead

What a month for Martha. So much to do at the East Hampton house! While I do wish I had a house in the Hamptons, I am relieved to not be spending my Friday painting 66 storm windows. I don’t know what exactly goes into spicy plum and pear relishes, but I have a feeling I would like it!

Candied flowers look delicious

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Say it with me, folks! It’s time for Good Things. There is one item in here that really piques my interest: candied flowers. I wish I knew of these when I was decorating a friend’s birthday olive oil cake. Brush with egg white water and then sprinkle with sugar? Sounds easy enough for me.

Apt advice for children’s parties

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“There was a time when pin the tail on the donkey and a frosted birthday cake were enough to delight any child. Today, however, parties can have as many thrills per minute as a Steven Spielberg production.” Some things never change, do they? Even ’90s parents had to deal with the pressure of over-the-top, “perfect” child birthday parties.

I love the idea of involving children in the planning for their parties. Let the birthday kid think of themes, activities, and snack ideas. The most memorable birthday parties are imaginative, not expensive.

A brief interlude for ’90s ads

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Now I must take a moment to talk about the advertisements inside this issue. Two ads stood out to me, from Grey Poupon and American Girl. There is something so magical about the rich colors and food styling in the Grey Poupon ad. I love an ad targeted toward the late night refrigerator raiders!

Did this American Girl ad give you a rush of nostalgia or was that just me? I’m afraid the toy industry will simply never top the American Girl historical character collection. The paint set? The sailor outfit? The butterfly basket? This full grown adult needs it all right now!

A seasonal farm stand dinner

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A farmers’ market is a joy in any season, but nothing beats the bounty of summer. I am salivating over this marinated tomato salad recipe. Who doesn’t love grilled bread? I must admit that grilling fish intimidates me, but this recipe looks surprisingly approachable for grilling newbies like me.

Hydrangeas 101

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I must give Martha her flowers here. (No pun intended!) I learned a lot from this profile on hydrangeas. I am brave enough to admit that I had no idea there were so many variations and so much controversy. After examining the glossary, I decided that the H. M. ‘Ayesha’ is my favorite hydrangea. What’s your favorite?

Become a rice expert

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Another illuminating article! This one also made me hungry. Red-rice salad, risotto, rice cakes, rice pudding? Yes to all of the above. I am so curious about wild pecan rice. Does it really taste like pecans? I need to know. Speaking of wild rice, I cannot believe real wild rice is actually an aquatic grass. Where do I need to go to get my hands on that stuff?

And for tonight’s dinner…

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First of all, we need to bring back tearaway recipes. No more dirty fingers scrolling through instructions on my phone! Second, the summer fish chowder and soda biscuits look particularly delightful. Such a delicious New England-esque meal! I will be making the blueberry fool purely out of love for the fact that there is a dessert called “fool.”

Key takeaways:

Kids’ birthday parties have always been a potential source of stress and comparison for parents. Luckily, the solution is the same now as it was then. Kids’ most memorable birthdays are simple, a little messy, and spent with the ones they love.

Farmers’ markets never go out of style. It doesn’t matter if you are grabbing a snack or ingredients for a full meal. Bursting with color, scent, and flavor, farm stands are living works of art.

People love pickles! 🥒 Martha’s tip in Good Things for pickling green tomatoes before they ripen is perfect for the pickle renaissance we are experiencing today. I’d love to satisfy my craving for some beloved briny goodness with these tomatoes.

Until next time,

The Inspo Hunter

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