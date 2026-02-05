Jenna O’Brien is the writer and designer behind Feeling! Magazine, a best-selling Substack publication about the intersection of design and joy. Her work details whimsical ideas for turning home into a place of creative play, and encouraging you to become the creative director of your own space...and dinner parties. You can follow her work on Substack and Instagram.

Two years ago, I was a middle school teacher and it was Valentine’s Day. A sixth-grade boy, one who rarely stayed at his own desk and was often up to anything other than what I assigned, walked up to me mid-class with a smile. Other teachers know this type.

The magic of sixth grade is that they’re all very much still children. At least at the start of the year, they haven’t become too cool for you. They’ll play on the playground (whether or not they admit it), leave notes, draw pictures, and do sweet kid things. By seventh grade, they come back from summer a foot taller, pretending to forget your name. I cherished the sixth-grade magic as long as I could.

During a group project, he shuffled over to my desk with a certain look. I prepared to redirect him to his work when he asked, “Do you have a red pencil, or marker, or crayon?” I understood whatever adventure he was choosing to embark on that day was not his assignment.

“I sure do. What do you need it for?”

“I’m going to write a girl a Valentine,” he grinned.

Like a lame grown-up, I’d nearly forgotten it was Valentine’s Day. I stood up and abandoned my emails with haste. “I’m going to get you the best red marker I have. Do you need paper?”

“Oh yeah, I guess I need paper too.”

He trailed behind me as I dug through cabinets for nice cardstock. It turns out he was going to write a card to a girl IN THAT CLASS and hand-deliver it as soon as he wrote it. The plan was straightforward, almost like he’d just thought of it minutes ago. Yet anticipation filled the air. I gave him paper and a red marker. His buddies were abuzz — they knew the plan too. A small crowd of us watched as he wrote the classic phrase:

“Will you be my Valentine? Check yes or no.” He drew two checkboxes.

The giggling was contagious. We watched as he walked across the room, fearless and inspirational, and delivered the note to her desk. No eye contact. Just dropped it as swift as a ghost, then ran back to his friends. The girl opened it as her friends swarmed her with delight. She was grinning ear to ear.

It was so classic. It was a blast. She delivered the note back with “yes” checked, and cheers ensued. I doubt the two of them spoke the rest of the day.

I was reminded of the true thrill of Valentine’s Day: bringing your friends candy, swapping notes, and sharing treats. It was all really simple and solely fun.

Don’t be like me, so immersed in emails that you forget the point: delighting in each other this Valentine’s Day.

To help you out, I’ve schemed up eight party prompts that vary in complexity and theme, but all share one common thread: reclaiming that feeling of simple fun. Think lots of red, pink, sweet treats, and giggling. All of these can be adapted and scaled up to something you could co-host elaborately with friends or throw together yourself. Just involve others and make it unfussy, nostalgic fun.

Make it as simple as grabbing a red marker, finding some paper, and just going for it!

Junk Journal Night

You know that drawer of little scraps of memories you kept from last year? It’s about time you turn them into something — and you might as well do it with friends nearby! Bring little photos, prints, and memories from last year, a blank journal, and sit side by side while you create a little scrapbook of these memories. Alternatively, bring printed scraps of inspiration and turn them into vision boards for the new year. After everyone has finished making theirs, go around the table and share what you put on yours and why. It becomes this very fun way to check in with one another in the year ahead to see if any dreams have come true.

Jell-O Night

Jell-O is a big deal in 2026. Hop on the trend with your own Jell-O-themed party. Make beautifully shaped gelatin creations, with the option of making them boozy. Turn it into a group project with a Jell-O competition — judge on flavor, presentation, and theme, and have everyone bring something to share. Alternatively, make it a workshop night where you lead the gelatinous creation process, setting up workstations for friends to make their own. Put everyone’s work in the fridge, and they’ll be ready in the time it takes to watch a romantic comedy. Take out and enjoy!

Wuthering Heights

Fill the table with doilies, frills, and pearls. Candelabras recommended. Moody classical music abounds. Plan the night when rain is forecasted for the truest results. Ask guests to come dressed in loose 1800s attire if your friends are like that. You can simply enjoy the ambience of the theme, watch the 1992 or 1998 film versions, or plan it around a trip to the movie theater to see the newest rendition. If your friends are bookish Substack types, read the classic beforehand and debrief over cake like a book club.

Classic Tea Party (finger sandwiches included)

Often, the pressure of feeding a crowd deters us from hosting. Making a party a tea party takes some pressure off elaborate or expensive full meals. Focus on classics like cucumber sandwiches, fruit, or light bites. All you need is hot water, tea leaves, milk, and honey. Thrift some charming mugs and allow guests to take theirs home as a favor. This is a great weekend brunch concept if daytime gatherings work best for your schedule. More on tea in this article, if you need ideas on how to prepare it best.

Speed Dating

Speed dating, but for friends. Combine friend groups — who knows, maybe someone will hit it off! Pre-write questions of varying depths on notecards and set up chairs across from one another with the notecards in the middle. Set a timer for three minutes of talking, then swap seats. The purpose is to dig into fun prompts and get a chance to talk to everyone at the party, not necessarily to strike a match. But hey, it could happen!

Fondue or S’mores

Host a night where you do dessert in a hands-on way. I recommend a 7 p.m. start time, after dinner. Everyone wears pajamas. Set up a s’mores situation (via stovetop or a little s’mores flame) or a fondue pot. Allow everyone to leisurely dip, toast, and enjoy while chatting. For an extra cozy night, plan to watch a movie while you snack.

Nostalgic Night

Throw it back to grade-school Valentine’s magic! This theme works excellently if your friend group is an arts-and-crafts bunch. Every guest must bring a Valentine to share. Think classic Walmart Valentines: a lollipop with a note — a tiny treat for all. For further crafting, make mailboxes out of cut-up and painted shoeboxes and deliver the Valentines to everyone’s box. To help with the nostalgia, I also made an old-fashioned fortune teller you can give to every guest! The fortunes are love-life specific, so be prepared to be called out by the magical little paper.

Try adding cherries in your ice cubes for a little special Valentine’s touch!

Poker Night

Poker night, but very pink. Plan a Galentine’s edition of poker night that feels frilly. Pink poker chips, pink drinks, pink outfits. A game of Texas Hold’em or blackjack, would be the event of the evening. Allow plenty of time for socializing and snacks, and depending on the number of guests, you could have multiple tables playing at once. Dress code is sparkly.

Card Writing

With your friends or family, bring together construction paper, markers, pens, stickers, and envelopes. Write Valentine’s cards for a local nursing home or hospital for the elderly. Eat some snacks as you make as many cards together as you can! As a group, you can plan to craft the cards together and deliver them. Make sure to contact the nursing home first to ensure it’s a welcome offer, then coordinate a time for drop-off. So many people are so alone. This is a fabulous way to remind them they are not. You could pitch in as a group for red carnations and deliver a flower and card to residents if the facility allows it. If someone has a really good dog, those are usually welcome for a visit, too.

I hope these ideas strike something that sticks! As you’re planning your event, I have invitation designs to help, too! I designed two new Evites you can use for FREE to send to your guests. They’re hand-drawn with love and completely customizable. You can send your invites here.

Vintage Jello Invitation & Sweet Chocolate Invitation

