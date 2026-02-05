The Imperfect Host

The Imperfect Host

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenna O'Brien's avatar
Jenna O'Brien
Feb 6

This was so fun to put together! Very excited to host a Jell-O party soon

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Imperfect Host
Alison Rice's avatar
Alison Rice
4d

So many great ideas!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Evite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture