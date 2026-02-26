For a second, I thought of making the entirety of this post just the word “NO” in giant letters, but let’s be real: whether or not to show up to a gathering empty-handed is way more nuanced than that. While traditional etiquette dictates to never do so, the truth is, there are moments in life where you arrive somewhere with nothing to offer, and that can be totally okay.

Let’s dive into some scenarios, and vote on what you think below each one, so we can come to a consensus. And if you need some ideas for what to bring to a party, scroll down to the end of this post for some recs.

The host is a close personal friend, and they said “Just bring yourself!”

I’ll be the first to admit that in this scenario, I do sometimes allow myself to arrive empty-handed. It’s very situational… Are we celebrating something? (Then bring a little something for the guest of honor.) Are we having a couch potato night where we order food and watch TV? (If my schedule is packed and I don’t have time to get something, I may show up empty handed, but will probably feel kinda bad about it.)

Reminder: if you don’t bring something, you can always offer to contribute in other ways, like cleaning up during and after the gathering, or taking charge of the food delivery order for the night.

You don’t know the host that well, and they said “Just bring yourself!”

Whether the host is a colleague, a new acquaintance that you want to become friends with, or a partner’s family member, if you’re going to a party hosted by someone you don’t know that well, it’s considered polite to bring something for the host to thank them for extending an invite your way (not to mention all the work they put into throwing the event).

If you are unable to bring something, a thank you card sent afterward can go a long way to show your appreciation.

The event is a potluck

If the event is a potluck, you most likely already signed up to bring food or drinks well ahead of the party. If you are unable to contribute food, I’d advise offering to bring things like napkins, paper goods, or even ice. A potluck is a group effort, after all!

A baby or bridal shower

Since baby and bridal shower invitations typically come with registries attached, it’s likely you’ve already ordered a gift to be delivered directly to the guest(s) of honor. If not, make sure you bring your gift to the shower!

The hosts of these events typically have thought of everything as far as food and drinks go, so if you want to contribute to that or the planning, reach out well in advance so they know they can count on your help! As someone who’s planned a few of these, I can tell you it’s always appreciated. And of course, read the invitation thoroughly for any additional expectations (for example, a recent baby shower trend is for guests to bring a book for the baby’s library!).

A birthday party

In my opinion, this depends on the location and your closeness level with the guest of honor. Party at a bar, restaurant, or other public location? Might be easier not to give the honoree something that will be hard to lug home. (You can always offer to buy them a drink at the bar!) Is the party at the guest of honor’s place or a friend’s home? Contribute what your heart desires, whether that’s a gift, a bottle of wine, or a sweet treat (my personal fave).

I’m also a fan of showing up with whatever I want to drink for the night (I don’t drink red wine, so I like to show up with a bottle or two of white wine or rose so I know I’ll have something to drink throughout the night).

The invite says BYOB

I mean, unless you’re cool with giving off freeloader energy, definitely bring your own beverage! It’s written right there on the invite, so there’s no guesswork. Just do it.

At the end of the day, there are a lot of personal factors that determine whether you feel comfortable showing up empty handed. A good rule of thumb is to always bring something, no matter how small—and if you don’t, offer to contribute in other ways, like setting or cleaning up, or driving tipsy people home (as long as you didn’t drink, obvi!).

Read on below for some easy ideas of what to bring to a party if you’re not feeling the traditional bottle of wine or alcohol. Get creative with it! I never forget the guests who bring something unusual or unexpected to a party (like a potted plant that lives for months after the event). 🪴

Happy guesting!

- The Vibe Curator

Ideas for what to bring to a party (that isn’t alcohol)