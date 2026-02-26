The Imperfect Host

The Imperfect Host

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xue's avatar
Xue
2d

I appreciate this and feel like there’s a lot of judgment here.

Eg byob - I don’t drink and I’m literally ok with drinking water. Not even fancy sparkling water. Just regular tap water. For what it’s worth, this is common in Asia as increasingly folks don’t center alcohol in socialising and we’re avoiding sugary drinks for health reasons.

Reply
Share
Mallory Killingstad's avatar
Mallory Killingstad
2d

Hi there! My name is Mallory Killingstad, I own Pavilion Paper. A lot of interior decorators gift our paper plates to their clients. I recommend to friends to buy one or two dozen to keep in your pantry for any and all types of events. Pavilionpaper.com

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Evite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture