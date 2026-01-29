It’s 1994. I’m 7 years old, and my mom’s Martha Stewart Living just arrived in the mail. I come home from school, spotting it on the kitchen counter. On the cover, a smiling Martha stands in a greenhouse, wearing a fleece vest over a soft, white cashmere sweater. We’re supposed to believe she’s been potting orchids, but the sweater is pristine. Her hair flips out in that perfectly ’90s way. She cooks, she gardens, she hosts parties, she creates very good things out of scraps. In my eyes, she’s a blonde Mary Poppins: practically perfect in every way.

Flash forward 32 years, and while I am still a fan of Martha Stewart, I know enough to know she isn’t perfect (no one is), and that hosting and homemaking are difficult stuff! (See: the imperfect in Imperfect Host 😅) Still, when I saw a stack of vintage Martha mags for sale on eBay, I simply had to snatch them up and see what recipes, tips, and tricks were hiding in those pages I once flipped through at age 7, probably looking for pretty flowers to cut out and glue in my diary.

So, let’s go on a journey, shall we?

🕰️✨ Time jump to 1994 ✨🕰️

Here we see Martha in her greenhouse. Do you think dirt ever got on that sweater?

Inside the mag: Martha’s monthly calendar

What was Martha up to in February and March 1994? Looks like a few Today Show appearances, some equipment servicing, and lots and lots of gardening. She also spent some time sport fishing for tarpon off the Costa Rica coast—wonder how that went!

Recipes for creativity

Into the Good Things: first we’ve got a Nancy Silverton recipe for heart shaped lollipops, deemed “the most flirtatious candy ever invented”. These would make a great party favor for a Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day bash. Also in this section: a step-by-step guide for binding books with fabric. Cute!

Baby shower planning tips that still feel relevant

While this article’s first sentence confounds me just a little (“Baby showers are like the girl who had the curl in the middle of her forehead…”), much of the advice in this article could easily be transferred to today, like gifting books for the baby to start building their library early.

Placing disposable cameras around the shower for guests to take pictures is also a nice touch that I will def be incorporating into any future baby showers I host. Physical photography is so back!

How to make a blanket

Got a sewing machine at home? Peep this article for ways to create different types of blankets with just “a basic sewing machine and a dexterous pair of hands.”

The root of the matter

Next up, we’ve got an eight page spread on root vegetables. Only in Martha Stewart Living! I love the helpful glossary that serves as a guide to all the different types of root veggies. I’d never heard of salsifies, to be honest!

A complete guide to dinner for two

Date night doesn’t know what’s coming! I love the photos accompanying this spread. Have you ever seen an artichoke that gorgeous?

Everything nice about spice

Next, there’s a whole article on spices, but I am including only my favorite parts here. One is this pretty photo spread with colorful piles of spices—a true feast for the eyes. The other is a glossary that includes instructions on how best to store and use these spices. So helpful!

Dinner menu ideas

Just some tasty recipes to bookmark for your next dinner party!

A blast from the past

Remember checking your local listings to see when your favorite shows were airing? This issue provided a handy guide for when to watch Martha Stewart Living (the TV show) depending on where you live. Gotta love cross-promo!

Key takeaways:

Even though this magazine is from over 20 years ago, there’s still some evergreen recipes and party tips that are totally valuable today. I’m totally going to be plunging into vintage mags for party inspiration moving forward.

Culture has come full circle on digital/disposable cameras. What felt like a fun and novel idea in 1994 (placing disposable cameras around a party for guests to take pictures) feels totally new again in x2026. I’m all for it!

📝 Molds, molds, and more molds! After seeing Nancy Silverton’s heart-shaped lollipops recipe, I am inspired to build up my mold collection for custom goodies like lollipops, chocolates, and even butter.

Signed,

The Inspo Hunter

