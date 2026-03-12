It’s hard for me to wrap my head around this, but… deep breaths… April is just around the corner. How are we nearly a quarter of the way through the year already? Best not think about it too much, tbh, other than for the purposes of planning gatherings with friends who make you feel like every day is spring. 🌷



Need a reason to get your nearest and dearest together for a casual (or not-so-casual, up to you!) gathering? Here are 8 good ones:

All the highly anticipated Bravo premieres

Bravoholics out there know: there’s nothing like a Bravo night with friends. Season 3 of everyone’s favorite dark comedy, The Valley, premieres April 1, and the new Real Housewives of Rhode Island premieres April 2. That’s two excellent reasons to gather the group, if I do say so myself!

Put together a cute charcuterie board, or indulge yourselves and have everyone bring their favorite candy for a candy salad. I know I’ll be craving something sweet to go with that salty drama.

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Passover

Passover begins April 1 and ends on April 9. If you celebrate, the first night is the perfect opportunity to gather your community. Throw a Seder dinner, drink some wine, and retell the story of Exodus.

Easter

Easter is April 5! I’ve been seeing a ton of ideas for Easter brunch delights on Pinterest, like Bunny Mary cocktails (omg), or a bunny charcuterie board. Over dyeing eggs? Why not try painting them instead?

Paul Rudd’s birthday

Would you believe me if I told you Paul Rudd is turning 57 on April 6? Yes, he is turning 30 for the 27th time this year. Put Paul Rudd face cutouts on sticks, make punny treats like I Love You Man-go ice cream, and play a marathon of your favorite Paul Rudd movies. How about a “Fondue Fountain of Youth” because I swear this king never ages?

Euphoria Season 3 premiere

After what feels like forever, Rue and the crew are back on April 12, which means it’s time to don our sparkliest eyeshadow and do things our moms wouldn’t approve of (just kidding… unless?).

Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day this year (which is on April 22), I am throwing a “Touch Earth” Day. It’s basically a hike-slash-picnic day with the gals where we put away our phones and fully immerse ourselves in nature and all things analog. Technology, who? This would also be a great day to do some volunteering that is good for the earth, like a beach or park cleanup.

Coachella

Coachella falls on April 10-12 and April 17-19. If you didn’t snag a ticket to the festivities this year, it’s the perfect excuse to throw a Couchella party and watch all the performances from the comfort of your own home. No lines, no port-a-potties, no desert dust. Just your coziest outfits, some great music, and your closest few.

Because it’s spring, obvi

The people yearn for spring. More sun = more reasons to go outside, more reasons to see your friends, more reasons to throw all sorts of parties, like a pastel party or an outdoor supper club. Get whimsical with it!

Sending you virtual flowers, 💐

Martini Mama

P.S. If you’re ready to get your group together, why not start with a cute ‘lil invite?

Top party trends for spring: