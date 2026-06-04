Nothing screams summer like a social media feed full of trips to Europe. Am I right or am I right? But for those of us on a budget, international travel is not in the cards this year. In an effort to keep my summer social and FOMO-free, I’m bringing Europe back to my place. I’m talking poolside siestas, scoops of gelato, and endless aperitivo hours. If you’re also planning for a frugal girl summer, read on for some European party ideas you can host at home.

Let’s take a tour of some potential themes!

If you’ve been dreaming of the blue and white houses in Greece…

It’s All Greek to Me

Mediterranean flavors are perfect for a backyard potluck. Put up a chalkboard menu and you’ll have your very own taverna!

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Mamma Mia, It’s Summer!

Everyone loves a disco night. Invite your guests to dress up in their best ’70s look and dance the night away. Wine glass painting doubles as a great party activity and super cute party favor.

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Design your own seashell necklaces

Bake mini microphone cupcakes

For the ones drinking Aperol spritzes at lunch…



Pomodoro Palooza

Honor the star of summer produce with a tomato-themed dinner party. Caprese salad is not required, but greatly encouraged. If you need some budget-friendly table decor, try turning an empty can of tomatoes into a vase.

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Turn pasta into a placecard

Dress code: Tomato Girl Summer

Postcards from Positano

Encourage guests to wear their best summer linens or make it a pool party to channel bright blue Italian waters.

As an activity, buy a pack of postcards for you and your guests to send to long distance friends. Use sentimental scraps like train tickets and photo strips to turn your postcards into little collages!

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Decorate with pasta made of paper

Serve lemon jello in real lemon peels

If you just splurged on French butter…

Bonjour Bistro

Grab the brie and baguettes! Treat your guests to a glamorous night filled with Parisian charm and treats. Turn wafers into miniature Eiffel Towers if you really want to show off your artistic skills.

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Serve up a French fête plate

Turn pastries into deliciously cute party decor

Soleil Soiree

You and your guests get exclusive access to this beach club! Set up umbrellas in the backyard, serve a round of French 75 cocktails, and you’re in the French Riviera.

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If you’ve been looking for a reason to make paella…

Tapas & Tinto

Invite your guests to bring their favorite appetizer or small plate. Prepare a batch of tinto de verano by mixing equal parts red wine and lemon-lime soda or lemonade. Serving on colorful dishware will only make the meal more beautiful.

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Sangria Summer

Grab some stone fruit and citrus from the farmers’ market to put together a sangria station. Pairs perfectly with seafood paella and a sunny afternoon.

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For the ones brave enough to eat sardines…

Seas the Day

Put together a “seacuterie” board packed with tinned fish for all your guests to enjoy. Garnish with veggies, crackers, and your favorite dip.

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Make your own sea-shaped butter with these molds

Add some color with paper fish garlands

Tiles & Tinis

There is nothing like crafting with a cocktail in hand. Watercolor designs on cardstock squares for an easy, at-home version of classic Portuguese tiles!

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If you’re craving cucumber sandwiches…



The Great Backyard Bake Off

Challenge your guests to a baking competition. They can submit their favorite British treat and guests can vote for their favorite. I mean, everyone’s a winner when dessert is involved.

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Serve dessert in vintage tea cups

Baskets filled with lavender make for easy floral arrangements

Pastries & Prosecco

Channel an English countryside summer with tea sandwiches and cakes. Toast with bubbles or iced tea if you’re an afternoon tea traditionalist. Try making lavender Earl Grey cookies for a stunning and sweet tea pairing.

More ideas:

Surprise guests with delicious tea bag cookies

Repurpose tiered trays to serve lemon, sugar, honey and other tea toppers.

This summer, I’m giving my guests all the Euro vibes with none of the jet lag. Throw on an Italian disco playlist, wear your best Parisian stripes, and enjoy the dolce vita we all deserve! I’ll be using Event Pages to text invites and get my guests excited for a summer soiree.

Until our next travels together!

Au revoir,

The Frugal Flyer