Sometimes, I sit and wonder to myself how the parents I see on Instagram have time to think of such involved and impressive party ideas for their kids’ birthdays. Are they perusing newsletters I don’t know about? Is there a secret Pinterest board where they somehow find both the most aesthetic party decor AND the time to actually execute it? I would be lying if I said it didn’t get to me sometimes… and I work at a darn party company!

So, I took it upon myself to do the grunt work for all of us. I scrolled the feeds, dug into the data, and even asked the young ones until I parsed out what I see as eight of the biggest trends for kids’ birthdays this year. *drum roll please…*

1: Live bands are all the rage

Is it just me… or has every kids’ birthday party I’ve been to recently had some form of live music?? I feel like I know the BeatBuds personally at this point, but I won’t complain—the kiddos seem to love it!

Music can be the entire theme of the party ([Name]’s Jammin’ Birthday has a nice ring to it… so does anything related to “come rock on with [Name]”), or it can just be a portion of your celebration!

2: Fairy and garden core for every season

Sure, fairies are always in… but there’s just something about modern adaptations of the classic garden wonderland that have really been hitting lately. Exhibit A: Lauren Ireland’s recent birthday bash for her daughter.

The whimsy is out of this world. You can absolutely DIY your own playful flower arrangements, and the idea of decorating birdhouses (or…fairy houses?) is just so darling! I’m in love, I’m influenced, I’m ready to see more.

3: Unexpected character themes are here

Gonna be, gonna be golden… if you host a not-so-typical character party! Sure, I love the classics. But lately, it’s the slightly out there character themes that are catching my eye… hello, KPop Demon Hunters birthday bash. Even Vanderpump alumna Stassi Schroeder is in on it.

Psst… a karaoke machine is a *must* for some musical singalongs.

Other fun characters and movies I’m loving as themes right now?? Ratatouille… simply so fun, especially as a cooking class birthday bash. And Hello Kitty!!! So much cuteness!

4: Everyone’s loving crafts and analog

A little birdy (my boss) told me that sewing is super popular at her kid’s school right now, and her son is even getting in on the fun!

The whole “let’s go analog” trend that’s sweeping the internet isn’t just for us big kids with phone addictions… it’s a great practice to integrate into our little ones’ lifestyles, too. Fewer screens (except when you’re prepping your online invitation, obvi)… more memories!!!

5: Go all in on color

Maximalism is the new minimalism. Birthday party decor is going to get brighter and bolder, and I think we’ll all be better for it. Just look to the Fancy Nancy aesthetic for inspo—the vibe is pattern mixing, playful jewel tones, and plenty of sparkle!

6: DIY decor >>>

Look, we surveyed over 5,000 hosts and partygoers and that data speaks for itself: 67% of people preferred DIY or affordable options. From paper chains to fabric banners, homemade is the way to go this year.

Let me be sooo clear though—no shame in your game if you don’t have time to hand-cut a million letters out of felt… I don’t necessarily either. 😅 A speedy version I love? Use brown paper bags from your grocery store haul and cut out the letters of the birthday kid’s name, then hang them on whatever string or twine you have, for a simple and rustic piece of decor!

7: Extremely bespoke themes

The thing I’m truly seeing everywhere? Themes based on kids’ names. Whether it’s a pun or some clever alliteration, creating a theme based on your kid’s first name is huge for 2026. Some examples:

Ace’d the 3rd Year

Quinntastic Five

One in a Millie-on

Curious George is Turning Two

Charlie’s Chocolate Factory

Second after that: themes based on their very niche obsession. Like, an entire party focused on the rock they brought home from the park… or their unique fixation on ancient Greece.

8: Free activities (and venues) are the way to go

Now, this is a trend I can get behind. Here are a few ways to bring this fun and free trend to life:

Free local venues: From park parties and picnics to water games, there is plenty of fun to be had right where you’re at.

Their very first fashion show: Have the kids draw their dream outfit on paper, cut it out, then let them each walk down the catwalk with their paper outfit on over their party clothes. What a fun way to let their creativity and craftiness shine! This is totally the kind of party activity I just know I would have adored as a kid.

Meet the “reverse surprise” party: Surprise guests by picking them up in the morning (let the parents in on the fun beforehand), then take them to breakfast back at your house! There will be so many delighted squeals, and all you need is your car… and maybe some pancakes.

So, there’s the inside scoop on what’s cool with the kids these days. Let the fun and games begin! 🥳

