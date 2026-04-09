Look… it’s no secret that the party landscape is evolving, and while I do love a traditional wedding, I don’t find the price point very realistic given, uh, the state of the world these days.

As the costs of venues and vendors go up, I’ve noticed more and more of my friends and peers opting for non-traditional or more laid-back wedding celebrations.

Turns out, this isn’t just an inkling. The numbers seem to agree. Stats from Evite’s 2026 Pregame Report show that 67% of survey takers prefer DIY or affordable options for events in general, a trend that is definitely starting to reflect in the wedding world as well.

Quick facts: 71.2% of survey respondents saw outdoor or nature-inspired locations becoming more popular for wedding-related events in 2026.

52.4% saw unique or unconventional venues like art galleries or warehouses growing in popularity.

49.7% believe that intimate home gatherings are on the rise for weddings specifically.

So, if you’ve found yourself wondering how people on Instagram are able to spend what is effectively a down payment on a house on a one-day event, you’re not alone. The casual wedding wave has begun–but, more toned down events aren’t actually just a budget choice. These days, casual is also about curating a specific vibe. From friends who don’t believe in all the pomp of a traditional wedding, to relatives who really wanted their nuptials to go down at the sentimental spot they first met, casual weddings are ultimately about being more personal to the couple’s real life, and letting their guests in on that magic. And that is something I am totally on board for.

So, here are 8 ideas of details to add to your casual wedding vision board that won’t break the bank… but might break the internet 😉🎞️

1: Creative desserts

Images via Pinterest

Stenciled tiramisu, milk + cookie shots, anything in a silver coupe… I’m sold.

2: Private vows

Yeah, some of us have social anxiety and would prefer to read our most sentimental thoughts only to our partner rather than in front of a sea of eyes staring at us.

3: Late-night cravings

Images via Pinterest

There’s something about throwing fries on a chrome platter that’s going to do it for me every time.

4: Disposable cameras

Like it or not, film-quality photos on a convenience store budget is literally my whole vibe. Feeling fancy? You can even order custom wraps on Etsy to personalize the cameras for your party.

5: Mismatched tableware

Images via Pinterest

It’s 2026 and having glasses, plates, and chairs that don’t match is lowkey more chic than having ones that do?? Exhibits A and B above.

6: Unexpected rugs

Images via Pinterest

From DIY dance floors to entire aisles made out of thrift store rugs, this whole look is right out of my vintage + thrifted dreams.

7: Grazing boards

Idea #1: a full spread of different kinds of breads and butters. Idea #2: a hot dog charcuterie board with fries and dips to go with. Idea #3: all of your favorite desserts tessellated into a beautiful sugar mosaic. You get the idea…

8: Self-serve bars

Leave glasses and bottles of champagne (or your preferred liquor) for guests to pour and sip from, plus add a potted mint plant and sliced lemons for easy accompaniments. Another version of this I’m obsessed with? Dirty martini fountains—AKA liquor and olives right from a gallon dispenser.

Maybe it’s time to revisit your vision of a wedding. Do you picture certain elements because it’s truly what you want, or just because it’s what you’ve been told is the only way? Personally, I’m more open to swapping spectacle for something sentimental than ever (and this comes from someone who’s had a wedding Pinterest board since the fifth grade). Food for thought…

xx,

The Trend Whisperer

What else is on my mind 💭

These Anthro dessert plates